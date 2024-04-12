Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat end their years-long feud, pose for pictures at an event

Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat turned back time at a recent Mumbai wedding reception, seemingly ending a longstanding feud that began during the filming of their hit 2004 movie Murder.
Fans were left nostalgic after videos surfaced on social media showing the former co-stars reuniting, posing for photos, and even sharing a warm hug. Mallika, stunning in a pink dress, joined Emraan, dapper in a black suit, in a photo booth, much to the delight of the paparazzi.
Their interaction was filled with smiles and blushes, a stark contrast to the reported tension on the sets of Murder. Social media erupted with comments, with many users expressing their joy at the reconciliation. “Omg woahh!” exclaimed one Instagram user, while another gushed, “Both look so beautiful!”
Murder, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, showcased Emraan and Mallika’s undeniable on-screen chemistry. However, reports swirled of behind-the-scenes clashes. Mallika even called the fight ‘childish’ during a 2021 interview, admitting it stemmed from a misunderstanding during promotions.
Adding fuel to the fire, Emraan once infamously called Mallika a ‘bad kisser’ on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. Mallika retaliated by claiming a snake she co-starred with in another film was a better kisser.
With Murder celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the reunion holds even more significance. Whether this signals a future collaboration remains to be seen, but for fans, this long-awaited truce is a sweet victory.