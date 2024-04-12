Lucky Ali took 10 hours to record Tu Hai Kahaan until he achieved perfection

Lucky Ali recently spoke about the emotions and experiences that influenced the song Tu Hai Kahaan's creation. He said that the team took almost 10 hours to record the song to perfection. His latest collaboration with The Local Train on Tu Hai Kahaan from the upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar offers a glimpse into the artist's profound connection with music and emotion.

Known for his songs Gori Teri Aankhen and Oh Sanam, Lucky shared, "Tu Hai Kahaan is deeply rooted in personal experiences of longing and reminiscence. It reflects on moments of nostalgia and the bittersweet emotions that come with them. When I first heard the scratch, I connected with it and knew that I wanted to sing it."

He added, "So, the producers set up the recording in Bangalore, where I stay. It took us almost 10 hours to record the song to perfection. We wanted to get it just right. We tried out various permutations and combinations. It was a very fulfilling process. I think that's evident from the love that the track is finding."

Talking about the inspiration, Lucky said, "Collaborating with The Local Train was a natural fit as their musical style resonates with mine. Their energy and passion complemented the essence of Tu Hai Kahaan. They are young, passionate, and driven boys."

"It's a collaborative process that involves mutual respect for each other's style and vision. I'm usually busy touring the country on live gigs, so if it's recording a film song, I am quite selective and take my time to absorb it," he added.

The movie Do Aur Do Pyaar stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead. It will be released in cinemas on April 19.