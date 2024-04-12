Margot Robbie to turn producer for a film based on the classic game, Monopoly

Australian actress-producer Margot Robbie's production house LuckyChap entertainment is set to produce a film based on the popular board game Monopoly. Hasbro Entertainment, part of the American toy company, will co-produce the film.

As per media reports, the film has been under development for over a decade. In the past, Margot's company has also produced the film Saltburn and has also famously produced Barbie, the highest-grossing film of last year, in which the actress starred as well.

The 33-year-old actress has been noted saying to the media, "We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has." She further noted, "I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."