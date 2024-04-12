Margot Robbie to turn producer for a film based on the classic game, Monopoly

Australian actress-producer Margot Robbie's production house LuckyChap entertainment is set to produce a film based on the popular board game Monopoly. Hasbro Entertainment, part of the American toy company, will co-produce the film.
As per media reports, the film has been under development for over a decade. In the past, Margot's company has also produced the film Saltburn and has also famously produced Barbie, the highest-grossing film of last year, in which the actress starred as well.
The 33-year-old actress has been noted saying to the media, "We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has." She further noted, "I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."
Zev Foreman, the head of films for Hasbro Entertainment, noted, "As one of the most iconic games in the world, Monopoly provides an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities."
In December 2023, OTT platform Lionsgate extended its development rights to the board game as it bought Hasbro's Entertainment One. Adam Fogelson, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said that they believed the film has the potential to be the next blockbuster.