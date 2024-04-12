South Korean singer Park Bo Ram passes away aged 30

In an unfortunate turn of events, Korean singer Park Bo Ram passed away aged 30. As per media reports, she collapsed at a friend’s house on Thursday after she went to the bathroom.

Upon her absence for a very long time, a friend checked up on her and found her unconscious on the sink. They later called for 911 who initiated CPR efforts. Her agency, XANADU, confirmed this sad news in a brief statement.

It reads, “We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace… The cause of death is currently being investigated by the police.”