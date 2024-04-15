Actor Saqib Ayub opens up about his journey
From Farzi, She to Brahmastra, actor Saqib Khan has won hearts in various avatars and is currently seen essaying the role of Prakash in Love Adhura. We chatted with the actor about the journey so far, upcoming projects, summer fashion choices and more.
When did you realize that acting was your calling?
I realised this while pursuing my graduation in Bachelors of Mass Media (BMM). During the course of 3 years, we had to make short films, ad films, radio jingles, plays skits for marks. Along with those I participated in inter collegiate festivals in drama and fashion show events. Initially, I had a small stint behind the scene but when I figured that I don’t have a knack for it I tried being in front of the camera and on the stage. I loved the accolades I received from my peers along with the high of being on stage or watching yourself perform. I’ve always been quite an entertainer among my friends and family. So, after graduation when I failed to land any job anywhere, I decided to pursue acting full time and began my journey.
You have worked in TV/ Web and cinema. Which brings out your creative best?
I think cinema and web brings out my best creative side. Not to put down TV, but it has a lot of constraints. They’re working on a time limit and have to shoot certain minutes every day which isn’t the case in web and films. Here there’s ample time for actors to experiment and bring out their best.
What are you currently working on? What are your upcoming projects?
I’m currently reading scripts and trying to land something which is completely different from the parts I’ve played up till now. Hopefully, if everything falls in place, I’ll begin a new project in April. Apart from this, I have two web shows along with the film Supermen of Malegaon directed by Reema Kagti set to release this year.
Tell us about playing an antagonist in Love Adhura.
It was a delight to play Prakash in Love Adhura. Most of Prakash was created real time on set while shooting with great help from my director Tanveer Bookwala. I look forward to going in Prakash’s skin again if all goes well and a second season is commissioned.
Do you find it challenging to play an antagonist over positive roles?
Not really to be honest. I have played positive characters as well. For example, Anees in Farzi is a quite a positive character in the story, but there’s a misconception that he’s negative because he’s a gangster. But yes, getting into the skin of an antagonist is a bit more difficult. You have to really alter your thinking, sometimes in the most twisted ways, and do ample amount of homework to get it right according to the director’s imagination.
How do you keep yourself fit?
When I’m not shooting, I make sure I work out 5-6 days a week, which includes fair amount of weight training, cardio and stretching. Gym is my therapy which has over the years also kept my mental health in a good place. Apart from that I try to play football at least twice a month.
Tell us about your culinary choices?
I’m a big foodie, which is another reason I love to work out regularly, so that I can eat whatever I want. Seafood is another weakness which I succumb to time and again. Although I make sure there are plenty of fruits, dry fruits and salad in my diet every day.
What would be your go-to fashion choices for summer?
Anything that’s breezy and airy. I think summer’s are all about loose fits. I mostly go for drop shoulder shirts and tees which I pair with baggy pants or shorts and sneakers. Sometimes add an accessory like a cap or something for some character. Sunglasses are something I love and I never step out without one of my 20-plus odd pairs during the daytime.
If not working, what can we see you doing?
Travelling. I’m a big travel buff. Every year during European summer I have a trip fixed to Europe. With my Bombay gang we visit our friends spread across different countries at music festivals, and we all try to travel together to different places. Other than that, I need a trip or two every quarter of the year to keep myself sane in the hustle and bustle of Bombay and the film industry.