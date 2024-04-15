Actor Saqib Ayub opens up about his journey

A

I realised this while pursuing my graduation in Bachelors of Mass Media (BMM). During the course of 3 years, we had to make short films, ad films, radio jingles, plays skits for marks. Along with those I participated in inter collegiate festivals in drama and fashion show events. Initially, I had a small stint behind the scene but when I figured that I don’t have a knack for it I tried being in front of the camera and on the stage. I loved the accolades I received from my peers along with the high of being on stage or watching yourself perform. I’ve always been quite an entertainer among my friends and family. So, after graduation when I failed to land any job anywhere, I decided to pursue acting full time and began my journey.