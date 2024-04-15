'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon slammed for breaking his guitar on Coachella stage

Indian-origin Canadian musician AP Dhillon performed at the Coachella festival but as much as his music is celebrated, this time around, the singer-songwriter is receiving a lot of flak on the Internet following his performance.

On Monday, Dhillon took to his Instagram and shared a video from his performance. In the video, the Summer High hitmaker can be seen breaking his guitar as a part of his performance. He wrote in the caption, “Brown Munde have left the dessert (sic)”.

In the video his fellow singer Shinda Kahlon can also be seen performing alongside AP on the stage. He shared a guitar emoji in the comment section. Take a look at the post here: