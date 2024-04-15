Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish passes away following suicide attempt

Soundarya Jagadish, a renowned Kannada film producer and businessman, passed away on Sunday. The producer was found dead at his Bengaluru residence located in Mahalakshmi Layout.

According to the police and sources close to him, the 55-year-old passed away following an alleged suicide attempt. His friend Shreyas revealed that the producer was declared dead after being taken to the hospital and rubbished reports that claimed that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“On getting to know, he was immediately rushed to the hospital this morning. He had attempted suicide by hanging,” Shreyas said.

Saidulu Adavath, DCP (North), told the media that Jagadish’s wife Rekha was the one who filed a complaint. “We are investigating the case from all angles. Recently, his mother-in-law passed away and he was depressed because he was attached to her. He was also under medication for stress,” he said.

People from the industry have been taking to social media to express their grief and extend their support to the producer’s family.

Actor and filmmaker Tharun Sudhir penned down a message about Jagadish’s demise on Twitter. “Shocked and saddened to hear of Soundarya Jagadish sir's sudden passing. His presence in the Kannada film industry will be deeply missed. Sending heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti!,” he wrote.