Kareena Kapoor, John Abraham pose together at CSK-MI match, Neha Dhupia shares 'highlights'

Actress Neha Dhupia attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians along with her “crew” featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, John Abraham and Angad Bedi.

Neha took to Instagram and shared her “very own highlights” from the evening, which included Kareena retouching her lipstick, Neha cheering as Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a hat-trick of sixes, and then all four posing together.

The actress captioned the string of pictures: “My very own highlights from last evening! Love the sport (cricket emoji) loved the energy … loved our crew.”