Parineeti Chopra reacts to 'Pari is back' trend after Amar Singh Chamkila’s success

Director Imtiaz Ali took upon himself to retell the story of legendary Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila and his recent Netflix release lands just right.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role with Parineeti Chopra portraying Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur who also performed with him, the film's storyline navigates between who and what killed the iconic Punjabi singer.

Last seen in Mission Raniganj starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti after a couple of lukewarm releases has finally managed to win over her fans who are actively trending ‘Pari is back’ online.

Reacting to this trend, an overwhelmed Parineeti said, “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping)“PARINEETI IS BACK.” These words are ringing loud. Hadn’t thought of this.”

She shared photos dressed as Amarjot from the Chamkila shoot and added, “Yes I am back, and not going anywhere.”