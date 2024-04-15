Tom Cruise gifted Dakota Fanning her first mobile phone

Hollywood star Tom Cruise gifted actress Dakota Fanning her first mobile phone for her 11th birthday after they starred together in the 2005 film, War of the Worlds. And since then, he has sent her a gift every year.
Dakota told a fashion magazine in a joint interview with her 47-year-old Ripley co-star Andrew Scott about the phone when they were asked, “Who gave Dakota her first cell phone?”
Andrew guessed, “Okay, well it’s going to be some Hollywood icon… Tom Cruise?”
Dakota agreed and said Tom had given her a Motorola Razr when she turned 11. When Andrew asked, “Were you so excited?", Dakota replied, “Oh, my God, I was so excited,” reports a Hollywood portal.
However, she said she “didn’t have anybody to call or text at that time,” adding, “You know, I was 11. But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool. Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday. So thoughtful. Really, really nice.”
Andrew then quipped, “He’s never given me anything.” Cruise’s gift was far from the only gift Dakota got from a Hollywood A-lister during the early days of her career.
While again appearing alongside Andrew for Ask Me Anything interview another magazine series, the actress said the “best” wrap gift she ever received was given to her by Kurt Russell, 73, with whom she co-star in 2005’s Dreamer.
She said:, “Kurt Russell gave me a horse.”
Andrew joked, “That could be your autobiography, Kurt Russell gave me a horse: The Dakota Fanning Story.”