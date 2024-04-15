Tom Cruise gifted Dakota Fanning her first mobile phone

Hollywood star Tom Cruise gifted actress Dakota Fanning her first mobile phone for her 11th birthday after they starred together in the 2005 film, War of the Worlds. And since then, he has sent her a gift every year.

Dakota told a fashion magazine in a joint interview with her 47-year-old Ripley co-star Andrew Scott about the phone when they were asked, “Who gave Dakota her first cell phone?”

Andrew guessed, “Okay, well it’s going to be some Hollywood icon… Tom Cruise?”

Dakota agreed and said Tom had given her a Motorola Razr when she turned 11. When Andrew asked, “Were you so excited?", Dakota replied, “Oh, my God, I was so excited,” reports a Hollywood portal.