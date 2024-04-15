Yami Gautam greets fans on Himachal Day; drops postcard

Yami Gautam, who is basking in the success of her latest release Article 370, extended greetings to fans on the occasion of Himachal Day on Monday.

Himachal Day is celebrated on April 15 every year, marking the day when the region was established as a province of India.

Hailing from Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Yami also owns a farm in the Kohar Khas village, Kangra, where she practices organic farming. She frequently shares glimpses of the farm produce, such as lemons, plums, etc, on Instagram.

Yami took to Instagram Stories to share a postcard featuring a captivating view of the snow-covered landscape of the state, accompanied by the caption, "Happy Himachal Day".