Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's second wedding anniversary special menu card, featuring Raha, is too cute to miss! [PICS]

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Ever since, the menu card of the celebrations, featuring an adorable doodle of the duo along with Raha, have gone viral on social media.
Ranbir Kapoor's private chef Harsh Dixit took to his Instagram stories to share clicks of the menu card. While one image shows Alia embracing Ranbir, who is sitting on her lap, the other image is the real show stealer! It depicts Alia and Ranbir, sitting at a table with a bowl of spaghetti. They are seen sharing a single strand of spaghetti and in the middle stands their daughter Raha who is playfully holding onto the strand. Take a look at the pics here:
Earlier, Alia had shared a black and white photo of her and Ranbir, which was clicked at their wedding in 2022. Another image in the same carousel illustrated them as the elderly couple who are dancing, symbolising Alia and Ranbir have a long and happy marriage. The actress captioned it, "Happy 2. Here’s to us, my love… today & many many years from today."
For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranbir got married at their Mumbai home Vastu and became parents to their daughter Raha the same year in November. They were last seen together on screen in the Ayan Mukherji directorial Brahmastra and will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhashali's Love & War along with Vicky Kaushal.