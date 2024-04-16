Filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot in a star-studded ceremony

Aishwarya Shankar, the daughter of renowned South Indian film director Shankar, recently got married to Tarun Karthikeyan in a grand ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was graced by the presence of popular personalities from the South Indian film industry including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suhasini, Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Vikram, Karthi and Arjun among others.

In addition to that, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended the wedding and can be seen greeting the director.