Filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot in a star-studded ceremony

Aishwarya Shankar, the daughter of renowned South Indian film director Shankar, recently got married to Tarun Karthikeyan in a grand ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was graced by the presence of popular personalities from the South Indian film industry including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suhasini, Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Vikram, Karthi and Arjun among others.
In addition to that, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended the wedding and can be seen greeting the director.
For the ceremony, the bride dazzled in a pink and purple saree with a tasselled blouse and was adorned with heavy gold-toned jewellery that perfectly complemented her outfit. On the other hand, the groom wore a gold kurta and paired it with a traditional dhoti.
Earlier, actress Aditi Shankar, Aishwarya’s younger sister, took to Instagram to share some pictures from her sister’s engagement, featuring her alongside Aishwarya and Arjith Shankar, their brother.
“With my two favourite people in the world @aishushankar8 @arjith_shankar. What a beautiful and memorable day!!,” she captioned the post.
The couple’s reception which also happened in Chennai was quite a grand affair too. Actor Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire as he grooved to the tunes of popular Tamil numbers like Appadi Podu and Vaathi Coming. Director Atlee proved a worthy match, keeping pace with the Bollywood star as they took over the dance floor.
For the unversed, Aishwarya, who is a doctor by profession, was earlier married to cricketer Damodaran Rohit before the two headed for a divorce.
Shankar, who recently wrapped up the shoot for the Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer, also has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in the pipeline.