Legendary Carnatic singer KG Jayan passes away aged 89

Legendary Carnatic singer and Padma Shri awardee KG Jayan passed away on Tuesday. The singer, who was undergoing treatment for various age-related ailments, breathe his last at his residence in Tripunithura, Kerala. As per media reports, the cremation will take place on April 17.

Jayan, who was 89 years old, was known for being a part of the Jaya-Vijaya duo along with his twin brother K G Vijayan. The brothers composed some of the most popular devotional songs during their time together. After the death of his brother, Jayan carried on their legacy and primarily focused on songs centred around Lord Ayyappa.

Additionally, the artist has composed over a thousand songs and has served as the music director for a few Malayalam and Tamil films. Some of his well-known songs include Saranamayyappaa Swami Saranamayyappaa, Mamala Vaazhum, Nakshatradeepangal Thilangi and Hridayam Devalayam.