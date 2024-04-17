Vikram's stunning transformation for Thangalaan takes the internet by storm

A special video from the upcoming Tamil film, Thangalaan, paying tribute to Chiyaan Vikram, was unveiled on Wednesday, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The video shows glimpses of the film and celebrates Vikram's stunning transformation for the film, which is set in the pre-independence era against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields.
The video shows the visuals from the film and behind-the-scenes. Vikram plays a tribal warrior in the film, and which is said to be based on a real-life story about erased role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in southern India.
Commenting on the tribute video on Vikram’s birthday, Pa.Ranjith, said, “Thangalaan is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. I am confident the film will reach the globe and the targeted audience with the might of Jio Studios. On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations.”
Thangalaan also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi and Harikrishnan, and is currently in post-production. The film is expected to hit screens in the second half of the year. Thangalaan is bankrolled by Studio Green Films and Jio Studios. The film will release in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.