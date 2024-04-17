Vikram's stunning transformation for Thangalaan takes the internet by storm

A special video from the upcoming Tamil film, Thangalaan, paying tribute to Chiyaan Vikram, was unveiled on Wednesday, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The video shows glimpses of the film and celebrates Vikram's stunning transformation for the film, which is set in the pre-independence era against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields.

The video shows the visuals from the film and behind-the-scenes. Vikram plays a tribal warrior in the film, and which is said to be based on a real-life story about erased role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in southern India.