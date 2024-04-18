Hrithik flaunts chiselled body, dons turtleneck tee and black military vest in War 2 pictures

Shooting of the upcoming spy-universe film War 2 is in full-swing. And a picture of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan from the set is going viral on social media.

The picture shows Hrithik in his role of RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal. He is seen wearing a body hugging full sleeves turtleneck t-shirt which he paired with a black military vest jacket and a pair of black cargos. The actor is seen sipping on espresso in the picture.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War. The film belongs to the fabled spy-universe which also includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Hrithik also made an appearance in the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, which released on Diwali last year.

War was directed by Siddharth Anand who also directed Hrithik in Fighter. However, for War 2, Siddharth Anand took an exit, and the film is now helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

War 2 also stars NTR Jr. Earlier, this month NTR Jr landed in Mumbai to start shooting for the film. The picture of the RRR star's arrival had taken the internet by storm.