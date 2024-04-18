Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra expecting first child

Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband-actor Satyadeep Misra have announced that they are expecting their first baby with a heartwarming post.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Masaba shared a loving snapshot with father-to-be Satyadeep. The two can be seen sitting on the floor, enjoying a sweet romantic moment.

Alongside, Masaba also shared a couple of emojis indicating that the two are set to welcome their little bundle of joy.

She wrote, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”