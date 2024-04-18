Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra expecting first child

Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband-actor Satyadeep Misra have announced that they are expecting their first baby with a heartwarming post.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Masaba shared a loving snapshot with father-to-be Satyadeep. The two can be seen sitting on the floor, enjoying a sweet romantic moment.
Alongside, Masaba also shared a couple of emojis indicating that the two are set to welcome their little bundle of joy.
She wrote, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”
Masaba’s mother-actress Neena Gupta shared a separate post for her daughter and said “Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a happier news?)”
Many celebs took to the Comment section to congratulates the couple. Amar Singh Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra wrote. “Congratsss mama. “
With this precious announcement, the duo have joined the list of celebrities who are set to embrace motherhood soon. The list also includes Bollywood’s beloved duo Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam and her husband-director Aditya Dhar.
Meanwhile, Masaba and Satyadeep got married in January 2023. When Masaba shared glimpses from her intimate wedding, she penned a heartwarming post for Satyadeep that read, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!”