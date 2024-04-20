Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad flaunts washboard abs in new gym click

Tinsel town natives are currently on a roll with their fitness routines. From pilates to heavy weight training, the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more are celebs you should certainly follow for fitness inspiration. Joining the league we also have Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend, Saba Azad.

The actor-musician shared a photo from the gym on her Instagram handle and it has us all hooked to our screens. Saba was seen flaunting her washboard abs and in the caption, she quipped that she loves her homemade meals which include rotis with ghee.

“I like my rotis in multiples of 2 and with ghee thanks. Now I don’t usually post from the gym but this week the light has been very nice also hey just cause it ain’t on the gram doesn’t mean it don’t exist aaaaite,”

Take a look at the photos here: