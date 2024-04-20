Kajol and Ajay Devgn share heartwarming wishes for daughter Nysa’s 21st birthday

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, is celebrating her 21st birthday today. On the joyous occasion, the star couple took to Instagram to post adorable wishes for her.

While Ajay posted a picture of him alongside his ‘little girl,’ Kajol posted a series of never-seen-before photos of Nysa.

“Happy Birthday, My Little Girl always! As many stars in the sky I wish that many wishes for you come true this Birthday. PS - My List For You Included,” Ajay captioned the post.