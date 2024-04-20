Kajol and Ajay Devgn share heartwarming wishes for daughter Nysa’s 21st birthday

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, is celebrating her 21st birthday today. On the joyous occasion, the star couple took to Instagram to post adorable wishes for her.
While Ajay posted a picture of him alongside his ‘little girl,’ Kajol posted a series of never-seen-before photos of Nysa.
“Happy Birthday, My Little Girl always! As many stars in the sky I wish that many wishes for you come true this Birthday. PS - My List For You Included,” Ajay captioned the post.
In the picture, Nysa looks gorgeous in an orange outfit while Ajay sticks to his simplistic signature style by pairing a black shirt with denims.
Kajol's Instagram post offers a glimpse into her daughter's world. Nysa bonds with a furry friend in a couple of photos and dazzles in a stunning traditional outfit in another.
“Happy 21st my darling.. may u always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life.. know that you are loved always and forever. To the moon and back baby! Btw that last pic is how I look at you most days,” the actress wrote.
A day before Nysa turned 21, Kajol had shared a picture from her daughter’s childhood, penning a heartfelt note on motherhood along with it. “Tomorrow is Nysas 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself,” she wrote.
She concluded the note by saying the term ‘love’ simply cannot encompass the emotion that one feels towards their children.
For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed Nysa in 2003. In 2010, the couple became parents to their son Yug.