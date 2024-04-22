Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal host an intimate baby shower [SEE PICS]

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to welcome their little one. The parents-to-be recently hosted an intimate baby shower that was attended by their close friends and family. Pictures from the occasion have surfaced online and feature the couple basking in the moment alongside their friends.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput attended the baby shower and took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the adorable cake. The two-tiered cake, iced with floral designs, has a cute teddy bear perched on the topmost layer.

“Congrats VD & Natasha,” Mira wrote. Mira tagged Varun’s sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan and credited her for baking the lovely cake. Varun’s parents Laali Dhawan and David Dhawan were also spotted at the bash.