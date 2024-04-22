Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal host an intimate baby shower [SEE PICS]

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to welcome their little one. The parents-to-be recently hosted an intimate baby shower that was attended by their close friends and family. Pictures from the occasion have surfaced online and feature the couple basking in the moment alongside their friends.
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput attended the baby shower and took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the adorable cake. The two-tiered cake, iced with floral designs, has a cute teddy bear perched on the topmost layer.
“Congrats VD & Natasha,” Mira wrote. Mira tagged Varun’s sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan and credited her for baking the lovely cake. Varun’s parents Laali Dhawan and David Dhawan were also spotted at the bash.
For the occasion, Natasha wore a simple and elegant off-shoulder white dress adorned with floral patterns. In a video from the baby shower, the couple can be seen cutting the cake while the tunes of Congratulations and Celebrations play in the background.
In February, the Bawaal star shared the news of the couple’s pregnancy on social media. He posted a monochrome picture of a pregnant Natasha flaunting her baby bump while he leaned in to plant a kiss on it. The picture also featured their adorable fur baby. “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love,” he captioned the post.
For the unversed, Varun and Natasha tied the knot in 2021 at an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. On the work front, Varun will soon be seen in Baby John alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Sanya Malhotra.