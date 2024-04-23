Mohanlal grooves to 'Jawan' song 'Zinda Banda', SRK says 'wish I had done it half as good'

Reacting to the video, Shah Rukh commented, "Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!! (sic)."

Mohanlal replied to this and invited him over for breakfast as well. He said, "Dear @iamsrk, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words. Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too? (sic)."

For the unversed, Zinda Banda is one of the most popular songs of the year. While Jawan is directed by Atlee, the peppy number is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, the film has grossed INR 1,100 crores globally.