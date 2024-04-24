Aamir Khan explains to Kapil Sharma why he doesn't attend award shows

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, is all set to appear on the streaming comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The makers of the show unveiled a new promo of the show on Wednesday, which shows the actor having a gala time with the cast of the show.

This is the first time that Aamir Khan is appearing on the show. Welcoming him, Kapil seemed elated as Aamir usually refrains from being part of television shows.

During the episode, Aamir also spoke about why he doesn’t attend Award shows. He said that time is 'very precious', and that it should be invested correctly. He then opened up on the iconic radio scene of PK where he ran on the railway track bare-bodied.