Aparna Das ties the knot with 'Manjummel Boys' actor Deepak Parambol in Guruvayur Temple, Kerala

Actress Aparna Das, best known for her role in Dada, took to her Instagram handle and shared heartwarming glimpses of her intimate wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol.
The duo committed to a lifetime together in a traditional ceremony in the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala and their family and friends were seen in attendance.
In the photos shared online, Aparna gave us a glimpse into her bridal wear, which included a gorgeous kasavu sari paired with a deep green embroidered blouse. With her hair styled in Hollywood waves, sleeked backwards, the actress added a gold maang tikka to compete her ensemble.
While the bride kept her look simple yet elegant, the groom was no different. Deepak picked a traditional mundu with a white shirt. In one of the photos, the two can be seen posing in front of the holy fire and in another one, we spot them exchanging garlands.
Take a look at the photos here:
Aside from sharing updates from his wedding festivities, Deepak also took to his Instagram handle yesterday to share good news with his admirers. The actor revealed that he has added a brand new Mercedes to his lavish list of cars.
On the work front, Aparna was last seen in Secret Home, a Malayalam-language crime-drama directed by Abhayakumar K. The film starred Aparna, Shivada Nair and Anu Mohan as lead actors.
As for Deepak, he is currently basking in the success of his survival thriller, Manjummel Boys, one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films, which became India’s official entry to the 2024 Academy Awards. This year, he also starred in Varshangalkku Shesham which opened to a positive response from critics and audience alike.