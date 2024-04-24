Aparna Das ties the knot with 'Manjummel Boys' actor Deepak Parambol in Guruvayur Temple, Kerala

Actress Aparna Das, best known for her role in Dada, took to her Instagram handle and shared heartwarming glimpses of her intimate wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol.

The duo committed to a lifetime together in a traditional ceremony in the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala and their family and friends were seen in attendance.

In the photos shared online, Aparna gave us a glimpse into her bridal wear, which included a gorgeous kasavu sari paired with a deep green embroidered blouse. With her hair styled in Hollywood waves, sleeked backwards, the actress added a gold maang tikka to compete her ensemble.

While the bride kept her look simple yet elegant, the groom was no different. Deepak picked a traditional mundu with a white shirt. In one of the photos, the two can be seen posing in front of the holy fire and in another one, we spot them exchanging garlands.

Take a look at the photos here: