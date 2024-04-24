Ayushmann Khurrana recalls breaking up with wife Tahira Kashyap after winning ‘Roadies’

In 2008, actor Ayushmann Khurrana tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Tahira Kashyap. The duo is adored by many and have given us couple goals time and again. However, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about the time when he broke up with her, after winning the TV reality show Roadies, as he became the famous boy of Chandigarh and was getting a lot of attention from girls.

During the interview, Ayushmann said, “It is very difficult to deal with fame when you are 16-17. I remember I broke up with my girlfriend then. I was getting a lot of attention for the first time apart from my girlfriend. I lost my mind. I went through that journey when you are in your teens, and you have a gawky image, you are blooming and flowering and becoming a man." He later mentioned how he got back with her after six months.

Ayushmann and Tahira's love story began 23 years ago. Tahira shared a cute picture of them in 2022 for their 21st date anniversary, with a caption saying, “21 years of creating memories and we still fight and love like how it was in 2001! @ayushmannk only you bring out the best in me even in the most testing situation! Umm forever” with a couple emoji.