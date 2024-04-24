Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback clicks from her Tanzanian vacation with son, Taimur

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan went on a holiday with their kids, Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali khan, sometime in March. The family was on the trip ahead of the release of Kareena’s film Crew. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share some photos from the holiday.

In the first two portraits, the actor looked splendid in all denim look with no-makeup, her hair tied into a bun, shoes and sunglasses. She also posted snaps of her son Taimur, who is twinning with his mother in blue.

Kareena captioned the clicks, “SAVANNA GIRL AND BOY” with a heart emoticon. Though it was a treat for her fans to see her and Taimur together, they also wanted to know about Jeh, who has always been a show-stealer.