Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback clicks from her Tanzanian vacation with son, Taimur

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan went on a holiday with their kids, Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali khan, sometime in March. The family was on the trip ahead of the release of Kareena’s film Crew. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share some photos from the holiday.
In the first two portraits, the actor looked splendid in all denim look with no-makeup, her hair tied into a bun, shoes and sunglasses. She also posted snaps of her son Taimur, who is twinning with his mother in blue.
Kareena captioned the clicks, “SAVANNA GIRL AND BOY” with a heart emoticon. Though it was a treat for her fans to see her and Taimur together, they also wanted to know about Jeh, who has always been a show-stealer.
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the heist-comedy film Crew which was released on March, featuring actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead role where Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma had special appearance.
The film hit box office and grossed over ₹147.61 crore worldwide to become the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 and the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.
Next up, Bebo will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the lead actors. The film Singham Again is bringing back Rohit Shetty's heroes together from his COP universe.