Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor recreate their iconic dance-off from 'Dil To Pagal Hai'

B-town stars Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor set the bar high when they grooved to the tunes of The Dance Of Envy from Dil To Pagal Hai, which featured a dance-off between the two.

The iconic sequence still remains popular among fans given how both the ladies captivated the audience with their screen presence. Now, the dancing divas have delighted fans by reuniting for a recreation of the sequence.

In an upcoming promo of Dance Deewane, a dance reality show, the duo can be seen taking the stage as they tap their feet to the catchy instrumental track from Dil To Pagal Hai.