Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor recreate their iconic dance-off from 'Dil To Pagal Hai'

B-town stars Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor set the bar high when they grooved to the tunes of The Dance Of Envy from Dil To Pagal Hai, which featured a dance-off between the two.
The iconic sequence still remains popular among fans given how both the ladies captivated the audience with their screen presence. Now, the dancing divas have delighted fans by reuniting for a recreation of the sequence.
In an upcoming promo of Dance Deewane, a dance reality show, the duo can be seen taking the stage as they tap their feet to the catchy instrumental track from Dil To Pagal Hai.
While the actress’ sported black athleisure in the original sequence, they flaunted their indo-western outfits this time around. Karisma dazzled in an all-black outfit and Madhuri flaunted her yellow ensemble.
The audience cheered and clapped for the duo as they set the stage on fire after 27 years of the movie’s release.
At the end of the performance, the show’s host, Bharti Singh, speaks for the audience as she declares the performance a dream come true. She also highlights the enduring love the film continues to receive from fans even today.
Echoing a similar sentiment, actor Suniel Shetty called the ladies the greatest dancing stars of the industry and country.
On the work front, Karisma was last seen in Murder Mubarak while Madhuri was seen in Panchak, a Marathi film. Karisma will also be playing a titular character in the upcoming series Brown, which is directed by Abhinay Deo.