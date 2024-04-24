Orry styles sliders worth INR 4.9 lakh, shares photos from his train journey to Kodaikanal

Furthering his brand of “I live, I am a liver” at all times, Orry has officially become the poster boy of chilling. On Tuesday, the socialite shared a couple of postcards from his train trip to Kodaikanal.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Orry can be seen sporting a printed t-shirt that read, ‘I am a liver.’ What particularly caught the netizens’ attention was his slides which reportedly cost Rs 4.9 lakh!

One Instagram user pointed out that his footwear cost Rs 1.5 lakh. Orry was quick to correct it in the ‘Comment section’ informing that his slides boast a much bigger price tag.

Take a look at the exchange here: