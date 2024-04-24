Orry styles sliders worth INR 4.9 lakh, shares photos from his train journey to Kodaikanal
Furthering his brand of “I live, I am a liver” at all times, Orry has officially become the poster boy of chilling. On Tuesday, the socialite shared a couple of postcards from his train trip to Kodaikanal.
In the photos shared on Instagram, Orry can be seen sporting a printed t-shirt that read, ‘I am a liver.’ What particularly caught the netizens’ attention was his slides which reportedly cost Rs 4.9 lakh!
One Instagram user pointed out that his footwear cost Rs 1.5 lakh. Orry was quick to correct it in the ‘Comment section’ informing that his slides boast a much bigger price tag.
Take a look at the exchange here:
This particular Instagram carousel featuring photos from his latest vacation comes days after Orry went viral for taking a private jet to one of his work outings. In the video that surfaced online, he can be seen sitting in a private jet eating dhokla and working on his Macbook.
His caption reads, “Never stop working for your dreams & never let anything come in the way of achieving them or anyone tell you that your dreams are too big or too small, they’re your dreams and you must dream hard, sky is your limit.”
Orry, who enjoys a following of 1.1 million on Instagram, often shares glimpses from his personal life and it is his quirky sense of style that grabs his followers’ admiration every time. He is also a favourite with the Bollywood celebrities and is often spotted with BFFs Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.