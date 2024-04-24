Celebs

Sushant Singh Rajput's photo with Dhoni, his daughter Ziva goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Dhoni in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
In frame: Dhoni, Ziva and Sushant Singh Rajput
A throwback monochrome photograph featuring late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has gone viral on social media.

In the viral image, the late actor is seen cuddling star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s baby daughter Ziva. In the black and white image, Sushant can be seen smiling, while Dhoni happily looks at the two.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni unveils a side of himself that goes beyond the field

Social media users were left emotional on seeing the image.

One wrote: “Miss you.”

“Legends never die,” said another.

Another commented: “Sushant ek aisa naam hai jise log kbhi bhul nhi nhi pate (Sushant is one name that people can never forget).”

Still missing this guy,” wrote another.

Disha Patani pays heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on seventh anniversary of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

It was in 2016, when Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Dhoni in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which also stars Kiara Advani and Disha Patani.

Sushant Singh Rajput was then found dead in his Mumbai residence in June 2020.

