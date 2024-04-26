From Tovino Thomas to actor Yash, celebs exercise their franchise in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Residents across different states of the country stepped out today to vote for their representatives as a part of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Leading by example, stars from the film industry were also spotted in polling booths as they fulfilled their responsibility.
Renowned actor Prakash Raj, who cast his vote earlier in the morning in Bengaluru, shared how important it was to make the right choice in order to bring in the much-needed change.
KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit also dropped by the polling booth in Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru. After voting, the actor took to social media to share a post. “Your vote - your voice. Make it count!,” he wrote.
Kiccha Sudeep was among the other prominent Kannada film industry celebrities who stepped out to vote. The actor called the act of voting a hope for a better future. He stated that with the rising problems in the country, the onus is not just on citizens to vote, but also on the representatives they vote for.
In Kerala’s Thrissur, actor Tovino Thomas was prompt in fulfilling his responsibility by voting at a polling booth in Irinjalakuda. The Minnal Murali star is also the state brand ambassador for the Election Commission's Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative.
After her recent roadshow in support of her father Ajit Sharma, actress Neha Sharma cast her vote in Bihar’s Bhagalpur constituency. While sharing a video on Instagram, she urged people residing in the poll-bound states to cast their vote without fail.
The second out of the seven phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections kicked off today. After the seventh phase concludes on June 1, votes will be counted and results will be declared on June 4.