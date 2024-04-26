From Tovino Thomas to actor Yash, celebs exercise their franchise in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Kiccha Sudeep was among the other prominent Kannada film industry celebrities who stepped out to vote. The actor called the act of voting a hope for a better future. He stated that with the rising problems in the country, the onus is not just on citizens to vote, but also on the representatives they vote for.

In Kerala’s Thrissur, actor Tovino Thomas was prompt in fulfilling his responsibility by voting at a polling booth in Irinjalakuda. The Minnal Murali star is also the state brand ambassador for the Election Commission's Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative.

After her recent roadshow in support of her father Ajit Sharma, actress Neha Sharma cast her vote in Bihar’s Bhagalpur constituency. While sharing a video on Instagram, she urged people residing in the poll-bound states to cast their vote without fail.