Rochak Kohli, Mohit Chauhan and Shilpa Rao collaborate for a single 'Jiya Laage Na’

Music composer Rochak Kohli, in collaboration with VYRL Originals, released a soul-stirring ballad Jiya Lage Na, featuring the magical vocals of renowned singers Mohit Chauhan and Shilpa Rao. Set to captivate audiences with its enchanting melody and poignant lyrics, the song is a testament to the timeless allure of love.
Kohli, the maestro behind the composition, infuses each note with passion, creating a symphony of emotions that tug at the heartstrings. Chauhan's emotive rendition adds a layer of depth to the song, drawing listeners into a world where time stands still and emotions run free.
Speaking about Jiya Lage Na, Kohli shares, "This song is very personal to me. It captures the essence of purity in love. Incorporating a raaga-based melody into new-age synth production brought an amazing new vibe, which I am sure would be loved. Mohit Chauhan, Shilpa Rao and Gurpreet Saini allowed me to explore new musical dimensions, bringing this heartfelt story to life in a way that touches the soul."
The music video features actors Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan, playing a newlywed couple. Isha shares, "It has been a fantastic experience being a part of Jiya Laage Na. Sharing the screen with Parth was a delight. We both have opposite personalities and I guess that’s what created the magic. Moreover, the song is sung by two music maestros - Mohit Chauhan and Shilpa Rao and composed beautifully by Rochak. All these elements make it a hit already!”
Parth shares, "I had an amazing experience shooting for Jiya Laage Na. The concept of the video is so simple and beautiful that it makes you feel the positivity and good vibes. Also, the chemistry between Isha and I that has come out on the screen is something that makes the song worth watching on loop. I hope the audience enjoys the song as much as we enjoyed making it.”
The music video is streaming on YouTube.