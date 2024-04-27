Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's first look from 'Ramayana' sets goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have been making the news since the time Nitesh Tiwari announced the duo as lead actors for his next, Ramayana. Now, it is their first look from the sets that has got everyone talking.
In one of the photos that is doing rounds online, we spot Ranbir and Sai dressed in regal Indian outfits as Lord Ram and Devi Sita. Posing against a grand set supposedly replicating the Kosala Kingdom, the two can be seen smiling.
Take a look at the photo here:
Speaking about the film, Ramayana will witness a 2025 release. Written by Namit Malhotra and Shridhar Raghavan, the film sees Ranbir, Sai and actor Yash in the lead roles. As per media reports, Yash has been roped in to portray Ravana.
Other than the three, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.
The costumes for the lead pair are being curated by designer duo Rimple and Harpreet who recently handled the same department for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
Speaking to a renowned media publication, Harpreet shared, "We are absolutely elated and honoured to be entrusted with the monumental task of designing costumes for the upcoming historical movie, Ramayana."
Rimple added, "This opportunity feels like a true blessing, as the Ramayana holds unparalleled significance in our country's cultural heritage. We are deeply committed to bringing forth the richness and intricacy of this epic tale through our designs, paying homage to its profound impact on our collective consciousness."