Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's first look from 'Ramayana' sets goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have been making the news since the time Nitesh Tiwari announced the duo as lead actors for his next, Ramayana. Now, it is their first look from the sets that has got everyone talking.

In one of the photos that is doing rounds online, we spot Ranbir and Sai dressed in regal Indian outfits as Lord Ram and Devi Sita. Posing against a grand set supposedly replicating the Kosala Kingdom, the two can be seen smiling.

Take a look at the photo here: