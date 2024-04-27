‘The Young and the Restless’ star Marla Adams passes away at 85

American television actress Marla Adams has passed away at 85. The star passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles, reports confirm. Marla was most known for her run of 37 years as Dina Abbott Mergeron on the television show The Young and the Restless.

Josh Griffith, the head writer and executive producer of the show, expressed his grief and sent support to her family from the cast and crew. He also added that her performance on the show has been incredible, leaving an unforgettable mark.

Actress Kate Linder, who played the role of Esther Valentine on The Young and the Restless penned down a note on her co-star’s demise. “My heart and love go out to the friends and family of #MarlaAdams. It has been an honor to have known and worked with her for many years! @YRInsider #yr51 She will be sorely missed,” she wrote.