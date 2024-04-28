Babil Khan pays a heartwarming tribute to his father, Irrfan Khan, ahead of his fourth death anniversary

Ahead of the fourth anniversary of his father Irrfan Khan’s passing, Babil Khan, the late actor’s son, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The post, filled with love and determination, comes just days after a cryptic message from Babil sparked concern among fans.
Sharing candid photos of Irrfan, likely from film sets, Babil penned a powerful message. He spoke of the lessons learned from his father, a man he called a ‘warrior’ who championed kindness and hope. Promising to never give up, Babil wrote, “You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people. You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me. I will not give up. I love you so much.”
Fans resonated with Babil’s emotional message. One comment read, “You not giving up, is all he would have wanted.” Another fan beautifully captured Irrfan’s legacy, writing, “A person only dies truly when no one remembers him. He is alive among millions of us still today and will be always.”
The tribute comes after a deleted Instagram story from Babil days earlier, where he wrote, “Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba.” This cryptic message understandably worried fans, who took to social media to express concern for Babil’s well-being. Irrfan, a towering figure in Indian cinema, passed away in 2020 after a battle with neuroendocrine cancer.