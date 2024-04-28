Babil Khan pays a heartwarming tribute to his father, Irrfan Khan, ahead of his fourth death anniversary

Sharing candid photos of Irrfan, likely from film sets, Babil penned a powerful message. He spoke of the lessons learned from his father, a man he called a ‘warrior’ who championed kindness and hope. Promising to never give up, Babil wrote, “You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people. You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me. I will not give up. I love you so much.”