Amidst busy schedules, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad meet for dinner

On Sunday, Jr NTR and his wife and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, along with Karan Johar, took break from their busy schedule to unite for a dinner date. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad joined them later on.
Alia was dressed up in beautiful one-shoulder summer dress, which she complimented with hoop earrings, rings, stacked bracelets and a sling bag. Ranbir and Jr NTR were twinning in all-black look. While Ranbir was seen sporting a black polo top with straight fit pants and Chelsea boots, Hrithik looked dashing in a baggy button-down with stripes and slacks and Saba was in high-waisted pants.
On the work front, Hrithik and Jr NTR are getting ready for their action film War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Despite their busy schedules, the stars united for a fun dinner at a restaurant in Bandra.
Ranbir is portraying Lord Rama in the film Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita. He also playing a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, along with his wife Alia and Uri fame Vicky Kaushal, who played a role along with Alia in Raazi.
Karan has partnered with the makers of Jr NTR’s Devara. The director, Koratala Siva, has partnered with both Dharma and AA films of Anil Thadani for Devara: Part 1. Jr.NTR is also set to play the role of the antagonist in the film War 2, sequel to Siddharth Anand’s film War, with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan as the leads.
Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring alonside Ranveer Singh. She will next be seen in Jigra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, with her husband and her Raazi co-star, Vicky Kaushal.