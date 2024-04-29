Amidst busy schedules, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad meet for dinner

Ranbir is portraying Lord Rama in the film Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita. He also playing a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, along with his wife Alia and Uri fame Vicky Kaushal, who played a role along with Alia in Raazi.

Karan has partnered with the makers of Jr NTR’s Devara. The director, Koratala Siva, has partnered with both Dharma and AA films of Anil Thadani for Devara: Part 1. Jr.NTR is also set to play the role of the antagonist in the film War 2, sequel to Siddharth Anand’s film War, with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan as the leads.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring alonside Ranveer Singh. She will next be seen in Jigra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, with her husband and her Raazi co-star, Vicky Kaushal.