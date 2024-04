Justin Bieber's Instagram photo carousel leaves fans concerned, find out why

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber broke down in tears in a new social media post without his wife Hailey Bieber. The singer took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a string of pictures in a carousel post on the photo-sharing platform. And in one of the offerings, the Baby hitmaker could be seen getting emotional.

Sharing 10 recent pictures as part of a photo dump, Justin gave fans a glimpse into his daily life. But midway through the selection of photos, Justin caught fans off-guard with two photos that saw tears streaming down his face.

The front-facing camera was very close up, with the tears incredibly visible. Justin's high emotions were also apparent. Fans were quick to spot how his wife, Hailey, 27, wasn't included in his post.

Although she did leave a comment under it, with her making a joke that her husband is a "pretty crier". In the comment section, fans were quick to pick up on the crying snaps and Hailey's comment.