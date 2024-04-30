Mira Rajput dons a co-ord set, perfect to exude a relaxed yet chic vibe this summer

Mira Rajput, with her impeccable style, has been making waves in the fashion world for the last couple of years. Her recent feat was flawlessly pulling off a three-piece co-ord set from Hermès, a testament to her influence on current fashion trends.

The photoshoot showcases Mira Rajput in a white hue co-ord set consisting of a crop top with pants brought together beautifully by a floor-length, full-sleeve jacket adorned with ruffles.

Defining summer fashion, the co-ord set has been trending lately as a closet essential, not only for the style statement it helps one make but also the ease with which the outfit can be worn.