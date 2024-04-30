Rashmika Mandanna does 100 kg deadlift, says it feels like a ‘powerful beast’

She wrote in the video, “Dear diary, hmmmm... shooting nights for so long that I don't know where to begin. Came back to my room at 8 in the morning after the night shoot, had my meal, but couldn't sleep at all. So, I read a book and went to bed around 12 noon. Woke up at 6 in the evening, wanted to do some cardio but didn't feel like it. Instead, I did some work on the phone and read a book. However, my body kept craving for some food (as usual), so I had a few snacks here and there."

The actress further mentioned, "Around 1 in the night, I went for a workout... did 100 kg deadlifts today and some legs... felt like a powerful beast. Also, I watched a movie while at it. Oh, and now my knee is also well-rested, so I can't wait to start running again. Came up to the room, had dinner, and headed to shoot. Shooting with Dhanush sir, Shekar sir, Niketh, and the Kubera team is so much fun. It's the 30th today, and it's 7 in the morning, nowhere close to being sleepy. My sleep cycle is so messed up."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including The Girlfriend, Chhaava, Rainbow, Kubera with Dhanush, Animal Park and D-51.