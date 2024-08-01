Exclusive: Actress-danseuse-model Nithya Shri opens up on her journey as we shoot a fabulous cover with her

Having spoken a bit about your present and future projects, it’s only fair to revisit and shed some light on the past and your journey to becoming an actress?

I have always been fiercely independent and dance has not only taken me to places but has also bestowed many opportunities to experience different destinations and a chance at winning a cash prize at every competition. Even though it was distributed among the group, it was still my hard-earned money. Eventually, earnings took a back seat when people began complimenting and validating my talent which encouraged me to pursue theatre. That’s where the magic happened because theatre is what introduced me to my true self — it was like I had found home. Although, it did take me a long time to get there but when I figured the art out, I could express myself without any inhibitions. When I turned eighteen, I was offered a role in a short film and they paid me too, which put me on cloud nine. A couple of short films later, someone suggested I take up modelling thanks to my height and I said why not? Modelling led me to being spotted in a pageant contest by Mysore Sandal Soap and that ended with Mugdha Godse (actress and model) crowning me the winner in 2011-12. While this was the one part of my journey, walking into Madras Talkies office for career advice not knowing that the person I was there to meet was one of the oldest associates of Mani Ratnam was a happy incident. Ten days later, I received a call from him for an audition for a role, which I thought went terribly but that gave me my break as Sitara in Kaatru Veliyidai.