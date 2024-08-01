Exclusive: Actress-danseuse-model Nithya Shri opens up on her journey as we shoot a fabulous cover with her

In the world of cinema, serendipity often plays a crucial role in discovering new talent. Such was the case for director Goutham Iyer, who, while on the lookout for the perfect actress to lead his crime thriller Vrithra (2019), stumbled upon Nithya Shri’s Facebook profile. Intrigued, his team reached out to her, setting in motion a series of events that led to one of the most promising debuts in Kannada cinema. According to him, Nithya Shri’s audition for this crime drama was nothing short of spectacular. It was evident to Goutham and his team that they had found their lead. Yet, as they delved deeper into her background, they discovered that this newcomer was no novice.
Born in Chennai and raised in namma Bengaluru, Nithya Shri is a true Kannadiga at heart. The artistic journey of this Mount Carmel College graduate began with training in Indian classical and contemporary dance forms like bharatanatyam and kathak which led to performing over 250 shows across numerous countries at an early age. But her talents extend beyond the dance floor — the actress has not only worked as a technician, gaining invaluable behind-the-scenes experience that enriches her on-screen performances but has also graced numerous fashion runways. Her vibrant portfolio further expands to include the Broadway-style musical Mughal-e-Azam, several theatre productions, various short films and advertorials before making her grand debut in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai (2017). In the same year, she also appeared in Bejoy Nambiar’s Solo, where she not only acted but also assisted in direction — making her sought-after talent in the industry.
Earlier this year, the actress-danseuse-model received critical acclaim for her performance in Netflix’s Por and recently returned to the silver screen with the most-awaited Kannada social drama — Chilli Chicken. Now her latest, Rasam by Prerna Gopal is all set to make rounds at film festival circuits. In the midst of a packed schedule, we managed to secure the actress for a quick candid conversation and a glamorous shoot at Conrad, Bengaluru. Excerpts from the interview:
Chilli Chicken is now out and is a critic favourite, tell us about the experience?
Prateek Prajosh, the director of Chilli Chicken, convinced me to be a part of this film by stating that although the role he was offering wasn’t a huge one but the plot was worth it because it was a never-before portrayal of five Northeastern migrant workers in Bengaluru at a restaurant called Noodle Home owned by Adarsh (played by Shrunga BV) striving to make ends meet while navigating their life in a new city. I play Adarsh’s girlfriend, Varsha, my character is that of a spoiled brat who is a multi-millionaire, owns a couple of businesses and is a through and through daddy’s princess. Having established that, this is only her outer demeanour, on the inside she has big a heart and always stands up for what is right.
Besides being marvellous on screen, will you be donning the hat of a director or writer for any of your upcoming projects?
I began assisting directors because I wanted to understand films better as I did not have a godfather in the industry to learn from. Plus, having an orthodox family background where arts were considered to be only a side hustle did not help me gain the knowledge I required either. So, I approached director Bejoy Nambiar to teach me. He took me under his wing and taught me everything I know about filmmaking, in other words — he is my mentor. He has been encouraging me to do a short film but I still haven’t found the confidence to develop something on my own yet. But that’s definitely a plan for the future. Right now, I wish to dedicate all my time and energy towards acting, working with more directors and learning how to bring more characters to life on screen.
Having spoken a bit about your present and future projects, it’s only fair to revisit and shed some light on the past and your journey to becoming an actress?
I have always been fiercely independent and dance has not only taken me to places but has also bestowed many opportunities to experience different destinations and a chance at winning a cash prize at every competition. Even though it was distributed among the group, it was still my hard-earned money. Eventually, earnings took a back seat when people began complimenting and validating my talent which encouraged me to pursue theatre. That’s where the magic happened because theatre is what introduced me to my true self — it was like I had found home. Although, it did take me a long time to get there but when I figured the art out, I could express myself without any inhibitions. When I turned eighteen, I was offered a role in a short film and they paid me too, which put me on cloud nine. A couple of short films later, someone suggested I take up modelling thanks to my height and I said why not? Modelling led me to being spotted in a pageant contest by Mysore Sandal Soap and that ended with Mugdha Godse (actress and model) crowning me the winner in 2011-12. While this was the one part of my journey, walking into Madras Talkies office for career advice not knowing that the person I was there to meet was one of the oldest associates of Mani Ratnam was a happy incident. Ten days later, I received a call from him for an audition for a role, which I thought went terribly but that gave me my break as Sitara in Kaatru Veliyidai.
While your love for dance, music and theatre is well-known, not many are aware of your penchant for painting?
I started off as a hobby, obviously (smirks). A big part of being in films is developing the patience to wait. It all began when I read three books already and there was nothing left for me to entertain myself with in the caravan — I picked up painting. The art slowly grew on me, helping me take my mind off things and I ended up doing mandala, madhubani and now am learning pichwai.
Lastly, who would you have been if you weren’t who you are today?
If I wasn’t an actor, I would have definitely been a traveller. One of the prime reasons I pursued a career in dancing and acting was because I knew it would take me places. Thanks to dance, I have travelled throughout India and along came a host of perks like being able to perform for the Ambanis and the Bachchans, taking my first flight ever and my first international trip too. If we are travelling for a shoot and if the schedule is flexible enough for me to extend my stay, I go for it and explore everything I possibly can in and around that destination in the little time I have. That’s how I managed to cover Germany, the UK, Sri Lanka and several other destinations. My retirement plan is to be able to travel from city to city, make enough money to reach the next destination and while am there, write a book about my experience and everything I learnt about the local culture.
Photography: Nithish Ayyod
Assisted by: Shaheer CH & Surjith Vadakkan
Hair & Make-up: Maheshwari Mahi
Wardrobe: Saundh
Jewellery: Crash.Club by CKC
Location: Conrad Bengaluru
Por is streaming on Netflix.