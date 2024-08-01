Fashion experiments with Faria Abdullah

Faria Abdullah, known for her role as Chitti in the Tollywood film Jathi Ratnalu, has been trending for her charm and elegance. At Shravan Kummar’s fashion show, she shared her thoughts on fashion and her interests outside of acting.

On her outfit, designed by Shravan Kummar, Faria commented, “I am wearing this outfit designed by Shravan Kummar and I absolutely love it. He doesn’t just design; he designs with a cause and an intention. I love working with people like him.”

Regarding her fashion choices, she said, “Honestly, by traditional heroine standards, my choices aren’t conventional. I love street-wear, baggy clothes, and athletic gear. I experiment with new aesthetics — it’s fun.”

Faria, an exceptional dancer, views dancing as therapeutic. She explained, “I love dancing because it’s very therapeutic. It’s a skill I’ve been developing and it helps both sides of my brain. It’s been a part of my life since childhood and is integral to my personality.”

Reflecting on her experience with Jamie Lever, Faria shared, “It was amazing working with Jamie. You have some people you follow on Instagram and feel like you’re friends. I felt we were best friends even before we met. We share similar tastes in music and comedy, and we had a lot of fun together.”

In her free time, Faria focuses on artistic and creative growth. “I work on growing artistically and creatively, meeting like-minded people, and creating new things by bringing people together and fostering a community,” she said.

Regarding her fitness routine, Faria stays active through various exercises, including dancing, mixed martial arts, yoga, and pilates. “I don’t get bored,” she added.

Looking ahead, Faria is excited about her upcoming projects, including Mathu Vadalara 2 and Bhagavanthudu.