Kartik Aaryan reveals why director Anees Bazmee wielded a sword

Kartik Aaryan has shared why filmmaker Anees Bazmee wielded a sword at the Bollywood actor, and the reason is hilarious.

Kartik took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome picture of Anees sitting while holding a sword. The picture seems to be taken from the sets of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Sharing the reason why he is holding the weapon, Kartik hilariously wrote, “When I say 15 ghante ho gaye sir ghar jane do. @aneesbazmee #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”