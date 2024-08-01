Matt Damon opens up about creative partnerships and 'The Instigators' premiere with Casey Affleck

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck recently discussed their long-standing friendship and creative partnership at the New York premiere of The Instigators. Damon, who has been friends with the Affleck brothers for over 25 years since co-writing Good Will Hunting with Ben Affleck, shared insights into their collaborative dynamics.

Damon praised the Affleck brothers, saying, “They’re consistently great and incredible partners to work with. After all these years, there aren’t really any surprises.” He acknowledged that while the trio does engage in “creative arguments,” these are productive and managed well, with minimal impact on their feelings or egos. “It’s a pretty healthy working relationship,” he noted.

The film, which Damon and Casey shot in their hometown of Boston in 2023, nearly didn’t materialise until Casey sought the help of Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso. Damon confirmed that Barroso, who also served as a producer on the film, played a crucial role in persuading him to read the script for "The Instigators."

Damon expressed his trust in Barroso’s taste and judgment, stating, “When they dig their heels in on something — any of them do — I pay attention.” He emphasised the importance of considering the perspectives of those he trusts, especially when they strongly believe in something.

The Instigators follows Damon and Casey as Rory and Cobby, a father and an ex-con who team up to steal from a corrupt politician. When their plan goes awry, they seek the help of Rory’s therapist to avoid capture. Directed by Doug Liman and written by Casey and Chuck Maclean, the film also features Barroso’s influential role in its production. Casey Affleck added in an interview that Barroso was key in getting Damon involved, humorously noting, “I went through Lucy, who’s way more agreeable and has better taste than Matt does.”