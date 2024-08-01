Radhika Merchant spotted with Anant Ambani in Paris donning a casual chic look

Among all the celebs being spotted at the global fashion capital in lieu of the Olympics, the latest addition seems to be the newly weds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. During a recent outing, the power couple grabbed eyeballs in minimal ensembles.

The Ambani family travelled to Paris to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics. The video of the couple relishing their outing in Paris is going viral all around. Paparazzi videos show them enjoying a walk in Paris, attending one of the Olympic games. They were spotted exiting a Hermes Store, after which they greeted the media.

What drew our attention was Radhika's outfit, which was a breath of fresh air after witnessing her all decked up in traditional attires for all her wedding festivities. She chose a sleeveless colourful maxi dress for the outing, which featured a plethora of pastel hues such as lavender, pink, purple and yellow. It had a collared neckline, cinched waist and a loose silhouette. Radhika accessorised the dress with small earrings and slip-on sandals, finishing off the no-makeup look with a simple ponytail hairdo.

Anant, on the other hand, stayed true to his style as he sported a tropical-printed button-down shirt and navy blue shorts for the do. He completed the ensemble with sneakers and navy blue crew socks.