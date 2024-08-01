Selena Gomez posts pics with younger sister Gracie, writes ‘I will always protect you’

Actress-singer Selena Gomez has shared throwback pictures with her baby sister Gracie Teefey, writing that she will always protect her.

She took to Instagram to share throwback images with her sibling. In the first couple of photos, Selena is seen flaunting blonde hair embraced by Gracie as a young child. The siblings sat together on the floor in what appeared to be a dressing room.

“There’s nothing like a little sister and the bond you have,” she wrote in the caption. “I will forever protect you, help guide you, and love you through every single moment in life baby girl," she added. In some other images, Selena is seen smiling as she looks down at Gracie hugging while standing together in the same room.