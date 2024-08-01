Taapsee Pannu’s top 3 sari looks of 2024: A blend of tradition and modernity

Taapsee stunned in an olive green sari adorned with delicate floral prints, perfectly capturing a vintage yet fresh vibe. The flowy, lightweight fabric paired with a ruffled blouse added a touch of whimsy to the ensemble. With her signature curly locks cascading down one side, Taapsee completed the look with minimal accessories, allowing the sari to take centre stage. The earthy tones of the outfit perfectly complemented her glowing skin, making this look both elegant and effortlessly chic.