Actor Anubha Fatehpuria on playing Pushpa in web series Jamnapaar

A

I think the most beautiful part of this ongoing journey is that while you work in characters you are actually working on yourself as an actor. I am still finding out the kind of actor I am. For now, I am not any one but a mix of many kinds possibly. Having said that I know certainly that I am an actor who depends on and enjoys her homework; I am an actor who enjoys a rehearsal process and ‘designing’ my performances to whatever extent it’s possible.