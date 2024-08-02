Actor Anubha Fatehpuria on playing Pushpa in web series Jamnapaar
Thespian and actor Anubha Fatehpuria, who was seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Sumo Didi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Lost, Hustlers and Mai, is seen as Pushpa in web series Jamnapaar. Currently streaming on Amazon Mini TV, the web series also features Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Raghu Ram, Srishti, and Ankita Saigal. Jamnapaar is a coming-of-age story centred around a young CA aspirant plagued by an inferiority complex stemming from his Jamnapaar or East Delhi roots. He grapples with the prevalent class and status divide. The artist from Kolkata, takes us through her latest act as Pushpa in this interview.
Tell is about your role in Jamnapaar.
I play Pushpa Bansal, the protagonist’s mother in the web series Jamnapaar. She is a homemaker, wife, and mother who has no exposure to a work environment or university education. Her house is her entire world, which she has carefully, painstakingly, and silently carved into a safe and loving space for all family members. In a way, she is 'generic,' making Pushpa very relatable. Pushpa is soft but has the ability to be very firm when needed. She is caring and comforting, yet when the situation demands it, she doesn’t shy away from being frank and harsh in a good way.
What drew you to the character?
Several small details were woven into the script for the character, such as Pushpa's constant 24/7 work with a developing physical ailment, unnoticed by her family. She grapples with the balance between her husband and children, often making difficult choices in various situations. Her emotional landscape, richly written and directed, fluctuates rapidly, transitioning from one extreme to another within seconds.
As an actor, exploring these nuances was thrilling. It's challenging to portray a character who is primarily a silent presence, often deemed generic and uninteresting. Making such characters' presence felt is crucial, as it's time to recognize and celebrate the women who serve as anchors, enabling their families to function well. I meticulously delved into both the written text and the nuances between the lines, drawing inspiration from individuals in our day-to-day lives.
What are your parameters for choosing a role?
The role itself, the story, the people one is working with - it could be anyone or a combination of the above.
What inspires you?
It could just about anything and everything from any and every field! I also must say that there are a lot of crossovers for me creatively between architecture and acting as well where one inspires the other and vice-versa.
How do u develop yourself as an actor?
I think the most beautiful part of this ongoing journey is that while you work in characters you are actually working on yourself as an actor. I am still finding out the kind of actor I am. For now, I am not any one but a mix of many kinds possibly. Having said that I know certainly that I am an actor who depends on and enjoys her homework; I am an actor who enjoys a rehearsal process and ‘designing’ my performances to whatever extent it’s possible.
Upcoming projects?
There are a few films including Sumo Didi by Jayant Rohatgi, Dhadak 2 and another Hindi film that I am shooting for currently. There is a cameo in a web series and I have just finished shooting for my first Bengali film Dear Ma by Aniruddha Roychowdhury. There’s also an independent shirt film which has been selected in a few international festivals.