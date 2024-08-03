Rakul Preet Singh shares her 'simple joys of life' captured by husband Jackky Bhagnani
Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a glimpse into her 'simple joys of life', captured by the 'best' photographer, her husband and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani.
Taking to Instagram, Rakul, who has 23.7 million followers, posted a series of photos from her vacation abroad. In the first picture, Rakul is seen wearing a black outfit and posing with pretty flowers alongside the road. Another photo offers a peek into her breakfast: an avocado toast. A snap shows Rakul sitting at a cafe, donning a white tank top and a cross-body bag. The last picture features her in a neon green shirt, enjoying an ice cream.
The post is captioned, "Simple joys of life... PS: I have the best photographer by my side, Jackky Bhagnani," followed by a red heart emoji.
A fan commented on the post, "Wow so pretty." Another user added, "And you are the joy of our life." Rakul and Jackky tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa.
On the professional front, Rakul was last seen in the Tamil vigilante action film Indian 2, directed by S. Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, with Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy. Apart from Rakul, the film features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, she has Meri Patni Ka Remake and De De Pyaar De 2 in the pipeline.