Rakul Preet Singh shares her 'simple joys of life' captured by husband Jackky Bhagnani

Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a glimpse into her 'simple joys of life', captured by the 'best' photographer, her husband and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul, who has 23.7 million followers, posted a series of photos from her vacation abroad. In the first picture, Rakul is seen wearing a black outfit and posing with pretty flowers alongside the road. Another photo offers a peek into her breakfast: an avocado toast. A snap shows Rakul sitting at a cafe, donning a white tank top and a cross-body bag. The last picture features her in a neon green shirt, enjoying an ice cream.

The post is captioned, "Simple joys of life... PS: I have the best photographer by my side, Jackky Bhagnani," followed by a red heart emoji.