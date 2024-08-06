Actress Nithya Shri shares her favourite underrated food spots in Namma Bengaluru!

Though she was born in Chennai, Nithya Shri considers herself a true Kannadiga at heart. Her life on-screen is glamorous but Nithya Shri is a simple girl at heart, wanting nothing more than a plate of masala puri on a rainy Bengaluru day.
She let us in on her favourite hangout spots in Bengaluru, check it out!
We weren’t kidding when we said underrated, the actress starts off our street food rendezvous with Srinivasa Brahmin’s bakery in Seshadripuram, she says they have the best rusks and they are to “die for”.
Her words not ours!
Now we all love Corner House, but the actress goes a different route when it comes to ice cream with her go-to being Amrith ice cream in Malleshwaram! With the homemade ice cream being served between wafers, this iconic creamery takes the cake!
Chaat wise, she said that Sairam’s chaat was on top of her list as well as a certain seller on Infantry road! But what was most surprising of all, was her top pick for dosa!
“There is this one dosa place that not many people know. It’s actually right behind St. Joseph's Arts and Science College. There is no name for that place. It’s an abandoned building and that aunty and uncle stay there and they make dosas.” the actress happily said.
Sadly she said that she would never reveal the exact location of the place but openly challenged the people of Bengaluru to find it!