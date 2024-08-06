Actress Nithya Shri shares her favourite underrated food spots in Namma Bengaluru!

We weren’t kidding when we said underrated, the actress starts off our street food rendezvous with Srinivasa Brahmin’s bakery in Seshadripuram, she says they have the best rusks and they are to “die for”.

Her words not ours!

Now we all love Corner House, but the actress goes a different route when it comes to ice cream with her go-to being Amrith ice cream in Malleshwaram! With the homemade ice cream being served between wafers, this iconic creamery takes the cake!

Chaat wise, she said that Sairam’s chaat was on top of her list as well as a certain seller on Infantry road! But what was most surprising of all, was her top pick for dosa!