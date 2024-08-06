Ajay Devgn gives us a glimpse into 'Son of Sardaar 2' filming with exciting behind-the-scenes video

Bollywood icon Ajay Devgn has officially launched the shooting for Son of Sardaar 2, the highly anticipated sequel to his 2012 hit. On Tuesday, Ajay took to his Instagram handle to share a special video marking the beginning of production for the film.

The video offers a glimpse of the set, showcasing scenes from Scotland, Holi celebrations, dance sequences, and heartwarming moments including Ajay’s son Yug and a visit to a Gurudwara. Ajay captioned the post, “The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team.”

The sequel continues the story from where its predecessor left off. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 follows the original film, which was a remake of SS Rajamouli's Maryada Ramanna. The first film featured a rivalry between the Sandhu and Randhawa families and starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla. The sequel promises to bring back the beloved characters, along with several new faces in cameo roles.