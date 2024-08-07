Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt gratitude for his fans

Big B's career in Indian cinema spans nearly six decades, during which he delivered successive blockbusters and rose to stardom, surpassing Rajesh Khanna. However, the 1990s saw a downturn when his production company, ABCL, faced significant debt.

Bachchan aimed to revolutionize Indian filmmaking, emulating modern methods backed by corporations and studios. Despite his vision, ABCL struggled and even organized the 1996 Miss World beauty pageant in India, which returned after 28 years. The event sparked nationwide protests, including a tragic incident of self-immolation. Consequently, ABCL incurred substantial financial losses, leading to a debt exceeding Rs 100 crore.

In response to the financial crisis, Bachchan accepted the offer to host the quiz-based reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show received an overwhelmingly positive response, reintroducing Bachchan to every Indian household and helping him regain his superstardom.

Today, Amitabh Bachchan is revered as one of the greatest cinematic forces in not just Hindi but Indian cinema as a whole.