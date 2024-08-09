Aamir Khan attends Supreme Court screening of 'Laapata Ladies' celebrating gender equality

Ahead of the screening of the film Laapata Ladies for judges, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan made an appearance at the Supreme Court of India on Friday. He was present in the Chief Justice of India's courtroom during a hearing led by a three-judge bench, which included Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The bench was discussing a matter related to the promotion of women in the armed forces.

Chief Justice Chandrachud extended a warm welcome to Khan, who was seated in the special visitor gallery of courtroom 1. Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing virtually, humorously remarked on the "star-studded court" of the day.

That evening, as part of the Supreme Court's 75th anniversary celebrations, the film Laapata Ladies will be screened in the SC auditorium. The screening will be attended by Aamir Khan, the film's producer, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, who directed the movie. The film's theme revolves around gender equality.